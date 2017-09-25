Anambra Poll: Ekwueme’s Daughter Assures Women of Patronage

3
2912
Chidi Ekwueme Onyemelukwe

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The first daughter of a former vice-president, Dr Alex Ekwueme, Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe, has assured women in Anambra State of hope and patronage if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is voted into power in the November 18 governorship poll in the state.

Onyemelukwe, who is the running mate of the PDP governorship candidate in the race, Mr Oseloka Obaze, spoke during a campaign tour at Anaku in Anyamelu Local Government Area of the state.

She said she would champion and defend women’s interests and rights to the letter in the anticipated PDP government.

According to her, “What Anambra needs now are God-fearing leaders who can understand the heartbeats of the people; leaders who are sensitive to the plight of the masses, especially women and children.

“I assure you (women) of greater participation in the polity; I assure you of patronage, I assure you of hope. I urge you to support our team so that I, as your fellow woman, can be where issues that concern you will be decided.”

Details later…

  • Steve

    Why mend it when it is not broken? Anambra State, presently, is the only state working in the south east. Kidnapping and violent crime are in their barest minimal; salaries are paid as and at when due without bail-outs; Anambra is the least owing state (both local and foreign debts) in the whole federation, according to NBS and DMO; infractures are springing up in the state even in these hard times. Why then do you want us to change this team that is performing? Do you want to take us back to Egypt just to satisfy Peter Obi’s desire? Please, come back in 2021, if you are serious.

    • Madawaki

      I support the last speaker

