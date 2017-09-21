Sterling Bank Rewards More Customers

Sterling Bank Plc has rewarded 15 more of its customers that won N1million each in its on-going savings reward promo.

The promo, which had earlier produced 29 millionaires at the first draw in July was introduced to reward loyal customers and encourage a savings culture among Nigerians.

The new winners emerged from the second draw of the promo which held recently in Lagos and brings the bank closer to its target of producing 64 new millionaires by the end of the promo in February 2018.

Apart from the 15 individual customers with a monthly balance of N25,000 each in their savings accounts who won N1 million each, 40 other customers with a weekly balance of N10,000 in their accounts won N50,000 each while four customers won an all-expense paid trip to a country of their choices or a shopping voucher worth N1 million each

Executive Director, Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank, Mr. Grama Narasimhan, who presented cheques to the six winners from the Lagos region at the presentation ceremony in Lagos, said Sterling Bank introduced the reward scheme to inculcate a saving culture among Nigerians.

Narasimhan explained that it was important for people to form the habit of saving in the bank so that whenever a need arises, savers could withdraw from their savings to meet the expense and then save again for the future. He said the bank has many products under its savings accounts and all account holders qualified for the promo.

Winners from the Lagos region included Miss Adefolaju Oluwaseuntodun from Abeokuta in Ogun State, Raheem Wahab Ishola from Nnewi Building, Apapa branch, Ikhuoma Gaius Godfrey from the Idumi branch, Ajeero Regina from Mushin branch, Osunleye Taiwo Oluwaseye from Igbosere branch and Mrs. Chinenye Osita Eze of Lekki branch of the bank.

One of the winners, Mrs. Ajeero Regina, expressed gratitude to God and Sterling Bank for the gracious bounty.