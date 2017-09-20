Institute Emphasises Value Reorientation, to Train 21,000 Youths by 2025

Uchechukwu Nnaike

In line with its desire to produce resilient Nigerians who are eager to provide quality service marked by love, strength, faith, heart and might, the Institute for National Transformation (INT) has announced plans to train 21,000 Nigerians across all sectors by 2025, starting from January 2018.

Briefing journalists in Lagos recently as part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the institute, the Director-General and founder, Prof. Vincent Anigbogu said the move is aimed at bringing the nation back to the vision of the founding fathers.

According to him, the dreams of the founding fathers of the country are embedded in the country’s national symbols- the anthem, the pledge, the flag, the coat of arms, and the national motto. “Dissection of these symbols would reveal an undercurrent national theme and values which encapsulate the hope that should guide our national development agenda.

“Unfortunately, these national values, which should form the foundation of national behaviour and developmental agenda, are violated with impunity by the same adults who should practice, teach and enforce them at home and at places of employment. As a result, the nation has become like a rudderless ship sailing without any clear direction for 57 years.”

Anigbogu said the institute believes that societal change must be driven by national values which are: A people that are resilient and responsible; a people that can provide quality mentorship to their children and provide for their collective success; a people that can live in peace, unity, and in prosperity; a nation where justice and the rule of law prevail; a people who have a sense of patriotism towards their nation; a people that have absolute trust in the God of creation to direct us in this great dream for a new Nigeria, among others

He said the institute has developed and tested different training programmes inculcating these national values for different groups in the country, adding that for national transformation to take place sectors like schools, government and government parastatals, religious institutions non-governmental organisations, military and para-military organisations, business sector, among others must be affected.

Anigbogu solicited the support of the federal and state governments, the private sector, educational institutions and international organisations to raise funds for the training, adding that funds raised would be used to organise each training; house and feed INT teams and participants where applicable; provide honorarium for INT teams; develop and produce training materials, as well as audio and video CDs for participants, among others.

On the dearth of quality leadership in Nigeria, Anigbogu explained that the lack of civility and propensity for corruption that brought Nigeria to the current level of quagmire cannot be repaired by the same mind sets that took it into it in the first place. He said the solution lies in training and re-training to create a mind shift for everyone in a leadership position.

“If our leaders are trained to grow the required skills and character sets, to develop a bigger vision that will have far reaching implications for the society, then they will be authentic, patriotic, skilled and bold in taking initiatives and responsibilities that will build the country. That is our commitment at the institute. Leadership training is key.”