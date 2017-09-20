Babcock Varsity Holds Annual Book Fair

Babcock University Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State has concluded plans to hold its annual book fair 2017 on September 24 to 29, at the Registry Square of the institution from 8am to 5pm daily

The Executive Director, Operations of Babcock Investment Group (BIG), Dr. Thomas Egwuonwu, said the fair is organised annually as a forum for many scholars, publishers and major book dealers locally and internationally to exhibit and offer for sale latest textbooks, publications and other academic materials in various fields of study, including entrepreneurship.

He said the fair will attract numerous students, staff of Babcock University and other tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools, adding that librarians, parents, guardians, professionals and other members of the public are also welcome.

“It will be an opportunity for participants to make good deals, obtain books of their choice and equip their libraries. The programme is another modest contribution of Babcock University towards promoting reading culture, excellent scholarship, entrepreneurial orientation and sustenance of high standard of education nationwide. “It is driven by the Corporate Image Statement of Babcock University which is a centre of excellence for character development and scholarship, a socially responsive, responsible and accountable institution in matters of commitment and action.”

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ogun State, Mrs. Modupe Mujota is expected as the special guest of honour at the opening ceremony, while the Chairman of Ikene Local Government Area, Rotimi Akinsanya will be the guest of honour.

The Senior Vice-President, Academics of Babcock University, Prof. Iheanyichukwu Okoro will chair the occasion, while the President/ Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ademola Tayo is the chief host.