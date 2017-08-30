Lasun Opens up on Gubernatorial Ambition in Osun 

James Emejo in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sulaimon Lasun Yussuff, has opened up on his governorship ambition in Osun State in 2018, saying his objective is to set a solid foundation for the future strength of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yussuff while expressing his ambition during the state-wide consultation, told party leaders that the APC would defeat any political party in the state.

He appealed to the people to stay committed so victory could be assured.

The deputy speaker said the neglect of women as instrument for socio-economic development of the country represented a critical missing link.

He emphasised the importance of empowering women in the society adding that any nation which neglects women can never develop.

Lasun said the women folk occupied more than half of the population of any society or nation and are more prudent in the management of resources than their male counterpart.

According to him, women are naturally immuned from the frivolity of office which men always flagrantly expressed while in political offices.

He said women constituted over 50 per cent of any country’s population globally, maintaining that “if direct development approach is not directed to women, that human sector is not only excluded from development efforts but a larger percentage of that country is excluded.”

He also said women are ordinarily better managers.

A statement form the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Wole Oladimeji said Lasun had gone round the state in a bid to strengthen All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said:”Political consultation is all about familiarisation of oneself with the co- party members. It is also about measuring one’s political capacity to vie for political offices.

“It is meant to reawaken our party that is in deep slumber. It is also to correct the misgivings that came with our party’s loss in the immediate previous elections that were held in the state.”