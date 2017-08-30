IBB University Rejects JAMB’s 120 Cut-off Mark

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai in Niger State has rejected the 120 cut-off mark set by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as the minimum for admission into the nations universities, describing the policy as “ not reasonable.”

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Muhammad Maiturari, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Minna on Tuesday, said not all the universities agreed at the meeting with JAMB that the cut-off mark should be 120.

Maiturari therefore disclosed that after an analysis of the situation, the management approved 160 as the cut-off mark for admission this year.

“Management has thoroughly studied the issue, critically appraised our data and we have reached a conclusion that 160 is our cut-off mark.”

The vice chancellor said the 160 cut-off mark represented the “generally agreed pass mark we cannot go beyond.”

He disclosed that over 13,000 candidates applied for admission into the university, adding that if 180 was used as cut-off, 2,971 candidates would be qualified for admission, stressing that with 160, as cut-off, 2,290 candidates would be qualified for admission into the university.

Maiturari said apart from scoring 160 or above in JAMB, candidates would still be required to have a minimum of five credits including English and mathematics and must also have the necessary subject combinations for the course they would like to read.

He said the university portal would be opened soon and asked candidates to visit the site.