Ayade’s Foreign Trips Attracting Tangible FDIs, Says C’River Govt

• Calabar residents laud new security initiative

Critics of Governor Ben Ayade’s frequent foreign trips have been advised to rather assess the benefits derivable from the trips which are aimed at industrialising the state by attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) which are already tangible across the state.

A cross section of stakeholders have berated Ayade for abdication of duties for several months in preference for globetrotting, but Chief Press Secretary to Ayade, Christian Ita, in his response to critics last night, said those critical of the governor’s overseas trips for crucial engagements with prospective investors are paid agents of those opposed to the government who unfortunately are ignorant of the dynamics of modern day governance.

Notwithstanding the attacks, Ayade, however, received accolades from residents of Calabar metropolis who have commended him for the roll out of the state’s security outfit, the Homeland Security.

The state has in the past one month deployed the security outfit at every strategic point across the metropolis with the release of over 100 brand new operational vehicles.

Responding to the governor’s critics, Ita pointed out that “governance is all about understanding the dynamics of contemporary issues and the uncommon ability of states to explore and exploit all opportunities for the overall good of the state.

“What Ayade has done in the last two years is to tap into his network of contacts globally to rein in development and huge investments in critical sectors of the state economy.”

He insisted that the ignorant and unpatriotic posturings of a few hirelings of those opposed to the development of the state will not deter the governor in his avowed commitment to attracting development to the state.

“We have stated from day one that we will not be distracted by persons who show manifest disregard to Cross River State and the well-being of her people, especially persons malnourished in terms of ideas and common sense to drive governance at this difficult period.

“As a government, we will continue to deliver on our mandate to the people of Cross River who have shown discernible understanding and could rationalize the decisions we have taken so far to jumpstart and sustain our state economy.”

Meanwhile, even with attacks from some opposition leaders in the state, residents of Calabar metropolis have commended Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade for the roll out of the state’s security outfit, the Homeland Security.

The state has in the past one month deployed the security outfit at every strategic point across the metropolis with the release of over 100 brand new operational vehicles.

The new measure, according to Governor Ayade, is in line with the state government’s blanket security policy which has over the years earned it its status as one of the most investments friendly and the safest state in Nigeria for business and leisure.

A cross section of residents particularly motorists in Calabar yesterday affirmed that the hitherto security challenges occasioned by the activities of some miscreants who saw the state as a safe haven are fast disappearing as a result of the 24-hour security vigilance.

The operational vehicles are in addition to the 150 security vehicles the governor recently donated to security agencies in the state to enhance their operational capacity as well as mount checkpoints at all entry points into the state.

Justifying the establishment of the outfit, Governor Ayade hinted that “The Homeland

Security Service is a complete departure from what was the tradition.”

According to him, “it will, however, include but not limited to issues like providing

intelligence, profiling of visitors coming in and out, providing intelligence services, doing neighbourhood checks and neighbourhood watch.

“It will also assist in furnishing the police and other security agencies with information on who comes in and out of the state by providing intelligence, data to police. It is a non-arm bearing outfit.”

Some of the residents spoken to particularly praised the governor for his foresight in establishing the outfit.

They, however, stressed the need for the federal government to take the issue of

community policing seriously.

A supermarket owner, Mr. Uchenna Obi described the development as a great relief because according to him, he has been a victim of attacks by hoodlums in the past.

He added that with the roll out of the Homeland Security Service, such acts are now things of the past.

Obi who pointed to a stationed Homeland Security patrol vehicle close to his shop explained that “Now no bad boy dare to come near this place since those security men started coming to our area. As you can see, they are here every day and even at night and often patrol the entire area.”

Continuing, he said: “The security people now know every one of us in this yard and will not

hesitate to ask us to identify any suspicious character. We feel safer more than ever before, and I can say that gradually, the old peaceful Calabar is being restored by this singular effort. Our prayer is that the governor should not relent especially as we prepare for Christmas and even the carnival.”

On his part, Ita Ikpeme, a civil servant, praised the governor’s foresight in establishing the outfit, saying that it would go a long way in addressing the security challenges experienced in recent times.

Ikpeme further disclosed that the introduction of the Homeland Security Service was the right step in the right direction because that is what the country needs at the moment to address its security challenges by involving communities in policing.

“As a leader, two things should be your priority; security of lives and property and welfare of your people and I think Governor

Ayade has tried his very best in this direction. I must commend him for this even as I hope that he will sustain the tempo,” he added.