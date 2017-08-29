4,859 Sokoto Pilgrims Arrive Saudi Arabia for Hajj

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

No fewer than 4,859 pilgrims from Sokoto State have arrived Makkah, Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj.

The Director-General, Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA), Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, who disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday , said that all the pilgrims are hale and hearty, adding that only one female pilgrim who lost her passport at the Sultan Abubakar III international Airport, Sokoto, was left in Nigeria.

”Her fate would however be decided by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) after the conduct of the ongoing hajj exercise,” he said.

He said the Agency and the state government’s delegation led by the state Chief Judge, Justice Bello Abbas, had concluded arrangements to conduct a successful Hajj.

The director-general disclosed that the agency had also set up nine different committees to ensure effective and successful conduct of the Hajj.

Details later…