South-south, South-east Governors Insist on Unity of Nigeria

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Governors of the South-south and South-east regions of the country have declared that they will do everything possible to ensure the unity of Nigeria

Addressing journalists at end of the second meeting of the South-south/South-east Governors Forum held in Port Harcourt, Chairman of the forum and Governor of Awka Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, said the governors also discussed the security challenges facing the region and took decisions that would guarantee the safety of people in the region.

He also said the governors were concerned about the decaying infrastructure in the region and agreed to explore the public private partnership model to address the issues.

