Police Train 23 DPOs on Community Policing

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The 23 Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in Gombe State Monday began a four-day Basic Community Policing Skills Workshop aimed at deepening their knowledge and skills in community policing.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Austin Iwar, while declaring the workshop open at the state command headquarters, stated that in realising the objective of the police to effectively and efficiently protect the lives and properties of the citizens, it must work in partnership with all stakeholders.

He said that while the police cannot be everywhere, the communities exist everywhere.

According to him, “The state police command has decided to re-invigorate Police Partnership Approach to policing with the commencement of this training in line with the policy directives of the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim K Idris, whose administration is people centred policing style as the cardinal focus.

“The essence of this workshop is to refresh officers’ competence in basic policing skills, predicated on practical Police Community Partnership Approach to policing components, for improved service delivery in line with the community safety and crime prevention strategy of the Gombe State Police Command.”

Details later…