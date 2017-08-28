Kwara Governor Approves Release of N937m to Contractors

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, at the weekend ordered the release of N937,572,974.09 to contractors handling various infrastructural projects across the state.

The amount represents the third quarter payment under the Kwara Infrastructure Development (IF-K) payment grid for completed, ongoing and new projects.

In a statement issued in Ilorin signed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, stated that the payment would be made to the contractors in September.

Banu, who noted that the release of the funds is to ensure that the ongoing projects and new projects are completed on schedule, added that the money would also cover payment for some completed projects.

He listed some of the beneficiary projects to include construction of Arandun-Rore Ipetu road, Ilesha-Baruba-Gwanara road, Share-Oke Ode road (section 1 & 2), Arobadi-Megida road, Offa-Ira road, Ilala bridge, Erin Ile-Ilemona road, College of Engineering Building (phase 1) and construction of Oko Idofin-Odo Ase road.

Others are rehabilitation of Egbejila road, Ilorin, Oke-Opin township road, Anilelerin-Ita Erin road, Offa, Old Garage Central Mosque Mission road, Agbabiaka road, Gaa Akanbi Ilorin, Offa-Ipee road, Ilorin water supply and reticulation network, channelisation network of Ita-Alamu village as well as the ongoing repositioning of the state-owned media houses.

The commissioner revealed that after all the scheduled payments for September are made, eight additional projects would have been fully paid off and dropped off the IF-K payment grid.

He called on the contractors handling the various ongoing projects spread across the state to fast-track their completion and make sure that the projects are executed in accordance with contractual agreement and specifications.

Banu restated the determination of the Ahmed-led administration to complete all ongoing and new projects before the expiration of the administration in 2019.