HP Unveils New Ink Tank Printers

By Ugo Aliogo, Ifediora Obianujunwa, Chidinma Okonkwo

Hewlett-Packard (HP) has launched a new HP deskjet GT 5820/101 all-in-one series, which is targeted at high-volume of home users and customers who want value for their money.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos recently, its Retail Channel Manager, Allison Alassan, said the HP deskjet GT series prints up to 8,000 pages with set of three HP colour bottles or up to 5,000 pages with a HP black ink bottle out of the box.

He also stated that the original HP inks are specially formulated to deliver sharp text, vibrant graphics and photos that resist water, fading and professional quality, borderless.

Alassan further explained that today’s workplace environment needs to be connected and become wireless.

He added that with the help of the new printer, users can work remotely and connect the device through smartphone phones or tablet, stressing that without a wireless network, wifi direct enables users to directly connect their printer to the mobile device at home.

Alassan added: “Replenishing ink is clean and easy with HP’s innovative spill-free refill system. The bottles can simply be plugged into the tank without any squeezing required. Users can also easily monitor levels with the transparent ink tanks.

“With the black printer you get about 5000 pages for $6 so we are bringing a fantastic offer to the market because we are not only putting customers into consideration. We are also putting their pocket into consideration. We sell to distributors in dollars, while the distributors sell to customers in naira.

“We have after sale services and we also people that can help our customers with support. We try to chip in that direct communication with customers, if a customer buys from one of our sales stores, we will be aware because I will be given the information. We are hopefully it will continue to get better and we will find new ways to connect with our customers. The product will be available at retail stores such as SPA, Konga and others. In two weeks’ time people will begin to see the product.

“The printer is positioned to serve small to medium scale work group who are interested in having for value for their money. With the colour refills, they are getting more than 8,000 pages and for the black you are getting 5,000 pages. Customers are getting a lot more value for their money. It depends on what one is looking for.”