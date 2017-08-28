CIIN, Unilag, Others to Collaborate on Insurance, Risk Management  

0
463

By Ebere Nwoji 

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have commenced discussions on the possibility of both institutions alongside other collaborators to put in place programmes on insurance and risk management.

This proposed partnership will enable the  institutions  exchange programmes and

recognise certifications of members as well as produce well grounded students

in academics and professionalism.

The institutions involved in partnership, designed to be in five pillars are University of Lagos, the

Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, College of Insurance and Financial Management Services, as well as other foreign institutions.

CIIN President, Funmi Babington-Ashaye, said she made the partnership request during a recent courtesy visit to the office of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Rahmon Ade Bello.

Babington-Ashaye said the  partnership, when consummated, would  deliver great value to the insurance industry and all the parties involved, as well as impact positively on the output of the different institutions.

“The partnership will enable provision of professional guidance to the thousands of underprepared students every  year, to  ensure  their  success  and  relevance  to industries and employment sector”, she said.

Receiving the CIIN delegation, Ade Bello congratulated Babington-Ashaye on

her  recent investiture as  the  new President  of  the  institute,  stating  that UNILAG,  was not unaware of her unwavering commitment to the development of education  system  in  Nigeria  through  scholarship for students  of  the University.

“We are poised to support and collaborate with educational and professional bodies as long as they seek to add value to what we do as an institution of learning”, he added.

Bello applauded the initiative, saying it would  create additional value for participating institutions and the economy as a whole  and therefore mandated the office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor –

Development Services to work with the CIIN team to come up with a working document on the proposed partnership.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR