CIIN, Unilag, Others to Collaborate on Insurance, Risk Management  

By Ebere Nwoji

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have commenced discussions on the possibility of both institutions alongside other collaborators to put in place programmes on insurance and risk management.

This proposed partnership will enable the institutions exchange programmes and

recognise certifications of members as well as produce well grounded students

in academics and professionalism.

The institutions involved in partnership, designed to be in five pillars are University of Lagos, the

Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, College of Insurance and Financial Management Services, as well as other foreign institutions.

CIIN President, Funmi Babington-Ashaye, said she made the partnership request during a recent courtesy visit to the office of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Rahmon Ade Bello.

Babington-Ashaye said the partnership, when consummated, would deliver great value to the insurance industry and all the parties involved, as well as impact positively on the output of the different institutions.

“The partnership will enable provision of professional guidance to the thousands of underprepared students every year, to ensure their success and relevance to industries and employment sector”, she said.

Receiving the CIIN delegation, Ade Bello congratulated Babington-Ashaye on

her recent investiture as the new President of the institute, stating that UNILAG, was not unaware of her unwavering commitment to the development of education system in Nigeria through scholarship for students of the University.

“We are poised to support and collaborate with educational and professional bodies as long as they seek to add value to what we do as an institution of learning”, he added.

Bello applauded the initiative, saying it would create additional value for participating institutions and the economy as a whole and therefore mandated the office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor –

Development Services to work with the CIIN team to come up with a working document on the proposed partnership.