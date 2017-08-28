Automobile Company Unveils Coach Brand in Nigeria

By Raheem Akingbolu

The automobile industry recently witnessed a milestone as Nigeria’s first coach brand BUSCAR was unveiled to the public in Lagos. BUSCAR, an innovation, which integrates the bus technology with the luxury and convenience of a car is said to be a full blown African coach brand with a Nigerian origin.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/CEO of the BUSCAR Company Mr. Friday Yange said he commenced the BUSCAR journey in 2005 as a freelancer for some notable dealers for Chinese bus brands. “Mid 2008 we secured and became a distributor for BONLUCK in Nigeria. In 2015 the idea of the brand was conceived and birthed in line with the Nigeria Government automotive and local content policy. Against the background of increasing globalisation of bus builders, there are a number of emerging new faces in Nigeria and Africa” and BUSCAR is now one of them.

He confirmed that the brand is one of the new emerging talents in Africa wave of bus builders with its continuous innovation and diligent work. He added has brought about a new era for African export vehicles. From inception, the company aimed its products for competition in the global market, further narrowing the gap between speedy deliveries to the African local market”.

Yange affirmed that the mission of the company is “To become the preferred Bus and Coach Brand working with the most qualified team to produce cost-efficient and durable products through the use of modern techniques to satisfy customers and bring good returns to stakeholders”.

He said that the mission of the brand ultimately drives its vision which is to become the leading bus and coach supplier in Africa and among the top three brands in the world. He added that the BUSCAR brand was conceived out of passion to challenge the status-quo in the bus and coach industry particularly in Africa and around the world.

To achieve its set goal, the company is in partnership with Cummins, a global engine builder, to roll out a range of coach buses which includes the City Bus designed to commute within the metropolis.

In his speech, the Managing Director, Cummins West Africa, Mr. Kwame Gyan-Tawiah commended the automobile company for the great feat of providing the world with a coach brand for Africa and from Nigerian origin. He stated that its strategy is in alignment with the Cummins business philosophy of operating as a global company with local presence.

President, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alhaji Nojeem Yasin, commended the company for the boldness of initiating a vehicle brand for the African market and with its origin from Nigeria. He advised the Company to ensure that there is adequate supply of genuine spare parts for the operators and also to ensure that the standard of the vehicle with its warrantees be sustained as a matter of business principle