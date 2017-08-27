Mayweather Knocks out McGregor, Surpasses Rocky’s Record

Floyd Mayweather beat Irishman Conor McGregor by way of technical knockout in the 10th round of their much-hyped megafight early Sunday morning to keep his perfect record intact.
According to Reuters, Mayweather, who came out of retirement at 40 for the fight, improved to 50-0 to surpass heavyweight great Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record for most wins without a loss or draw.
McGregor, a mixed martial arts champion who was making his professional boxing debut, failed to pull off what would have been the greatest upset in combat sports history but made the fight much more compelling than most experts had predicted.

  • Daniel Obior

    It is such a pity great fighters like Mayweather have to be compared with Rocky, on account of Rocky’s 49-0 fight record. Rocky in his time achieved this fighting record with mostly nonentities. There was a year Rocky had as many as 14 fights, all of which he won of course. There is no way any fighter today can have one fight every month of the year with credible fighters.