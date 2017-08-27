Mayweather Knocks out McGregor, Surpasses Rocky’s Record

Floyd Mayweather beat Irishman Conor McGregor by way of technical knockout in the 10th round of their much-hyped megafight early Sunday morning to keep his perfect record intact.

According to Reuters, Mayweather, who came out of retirement at 40 for the fight, improved to 50-0 to surpass heavyweight great Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record for most wins without a loss or draw.