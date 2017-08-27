Bayelsa Students Associations Apologise to Sen. Murray-Bruce

The leadership of the student associations from Nembe, Brass and Ogbia in Bayelsa State have tendered an unreserved apology to Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, following comments and allegations levelled by the associations against the national lawmaker.

The apology was contained in a statement titled ‘An Unreserved Apology to Distinguished Senator Ben Murray-Bruce’, which was jointly signed by Comrade Samuel Rinah Tari (National Presidents of all Nembe Students); Comrade Ambrose Joseph (National Presidents of all Brass Students), and Comrade Mark John (National Presidents of all Ogbia Students).

According to the student groups, “We sincerely apologize for the comments we made regarding Distinguished Senator Ben Murray-Bruce. We did not have our facts correct when we made the statement we did. We relied on unverified hearsay which have since proved to be wrong and now that we have established the truth we which to state the following:

“Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has visited his constituencies multiple times since his election. Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has contributed to the development of Bayelsa East over and beyond his constitutional requirements including influencing the Silverbird Group to invest in the area and employ natives of Bayelsa East, and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce is not an ‘Abuja based’ politician but a man who is intricately connected to his people.

“We regret the inconveniences we have caused to Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and his constituents, friends and family and we hereby withdraw our earlier statements with its ultimatum and demands”, the students added.