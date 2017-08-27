Banana Island Ghost Movie Beats Closing Gong at Nigerian Stock Exchange

Top grossing movie and cinema blockbuster, Banana Island Ghost beat the Closing Gong at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos yesterday. In recognition of the movie’s excellence and success in cinemas nationwide, the NSE, after a screening of the movie, invited Banana Island Ghost to beat the closing gong to highlight its remarkable production quality and marketing success so far.

The NSE is one of the most developed stock exchanges in Africa and offers a range of instruments for investors in equities, bonds and derivatives market. With about 176 companies listed, the NSE has a market capitalisation of $44 billion and market capitalisation over GDP ratio of 8.83%. Banana Island Ghost joins a notable list of leaders, who have had the honour of beating the closing gong at the NSE.

Banana Island Ghost has recorded significant success over the last three weeks of showing in the cinemas, even amidst stiff competition of local and international productions also showing in the cinemas.

At the beating of the gong ceremony, Executive Producer B.I.G., Biola Alabi said, “This is such a huge honour to me and everyone who worked on this project. What we have achieved so far is a testament of possibilities that abound in Nigeria’s movie and media industry. We will continue to work hard to make our investors happy and encouraged to support our upcoming projects.”

Indications are rife that Banana Island Ghost will continue to sellout cinema screens and remain number one all through the Sallah holiday in August and well into September. This is expected even as B.I.G. just unveiled its Sallah giveaway promo that will see cinema goers win fantastic gift items for the upcoming holiday.

More information about the Sallah Giveaway is available on social media by following @Banana Island Ghost on Instagram.