Group Calls for Support for Uba

Delegates to friday’s gubernatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State have been advised to give their votes to the most competent and capable aspirant in the race, Senator Andy Uba, for the party to record a resounding success in the November gubernatorial polls and in the overall interest of the state.

The Progressives Friends Foundation (PFF), a group committed to good governance in the country, said in a statement in Awka thursday that the APC holds it a duty to the people of Anambra State to give them the right candidate, capable of defeating the incumbent governor with ease.

According to the statement signed by the Director General of the group, Chief Pat. Ifeanyi Oramah, the PFF said it had done a critical and dispassionate appraisal of all the aspirants cleared for the primaries by the APC and found Uba representing Anambra South in the Senate as the most suitable for the job and the aspirant with the satisfactory might and means to take Anambra State to the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

Chief Ifeanyi Oramah said the group also discovered that apart from capacity, experience and means, Uba is the most determined and prepared for the position among all the aspirants having occupied the post before and serving meritoriously in many other sensitive and strategic offices.

The PFF maintained that with Uba as the candidate of the APC, the party is sure of victory at the polls and the state would be better and greater for it.

Oramah therefore appealed to the delegates to shun any entreaty of money or any primordial sentiments and vote based on merit in the interest of the party and the progress of Anambra State.

The PFF also called on the security agencies to give adequate protection to the delegates from now to the conduct of the primaries in their respective homes and in places where they may be prior to the election.

He said his group was not in doubt of the capability of the Nigeria Police, the DSS, NSCDC and other security agencies in the state to effectively handle the primaries but added that the call became imperative because of the sensitivity of the exercise.

As a group, Oramah disclosed that their interest was primarily to see to the progress of the state with total commitment to the promotion of good governance and well being of the people of Anambra State