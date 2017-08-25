Buhari: Opposition Not Synonymous with Antagonism, Hostility

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in the State House, Abuja said opposition in a democracy did not imply enmity, hostility or antagonism but rather a vibrant and responsible platform.

Buhari made this remark while receiving members of the executive committees of both the All progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had visited the State House to welcome him back home after 103 days of medical vacation in London.

According to him, the visit of both party leaders simultaneously was an expression of the unity of Nigeria, adding that the situation also showed that the nation’s democracy was maturing.

Buhari, who further said he was glad to see the leaders, asked them to convey his gratitude to citizens in their respective states who prayed for his recovery as he enjoined them to keep praying for the prosperity of the country.

“I thank you sincerely, collectively and individually for finding time from your busy schedules to come all the way to Abuja and welcome me back home.

“This visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our national unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy.

“Multi-party democracy is a very tried and tested form of government. Opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible.

“I am very pleased to see you assembled here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery. I am imploring all Nigerians to continue praying for peace and prosperity in Nigeria,” he said.