Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie Joins Anambra Guber Race

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A popular actor in the Nigeria’s movie industry, Yul Edochie, has obtained nomination form to contest for the governorship ticket of the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) in November 18 governorship election.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja shortly after receiving the nomination form from DPC’s National Chairman, Rev. Olusegun Peters, the youthful Edochie said he is out to make the difference in the governance of the state.

“I’m doing this because of the cry of the people and the yearnings of the youths. The people wants a better life which the people are not getting and that is why I am doing this because I want to give the people a good life,” he said.

Edochie who is probably the youngest governorship aspirant so far at age 35, stormed the party office with hundreds of supporters mainly youths.

He said governance should be about

touching and improving the lives of the people; any other thing is secondary.

On what he would do if elected into office, Edochie who is son of a popular Nigerian actor, Pete Edochie, said his administration would focus on job creation, poverty alleviation and provision of quality education and healthcare.

“Politicians have failed us. For a lot of them, it is about their personal interest- taking money from the state for their personal use. What I want to do differently is to put the people first; that is what DPC is all about, moving the people forward.

“We want to make sure that the people have jobs and that there is money in their pockets. Once the poverty rate is high, crime rate will go high too. The best thing any governor

should do in any state is to reduce the poverty rate. Once

the poverty rate goes down, crime rate also goes down.

“As long as you are not tackling the poverty rate, the crime rate will remain high. As we are moving in, the first thing we will do is to touch the lives of the people in any way we can to reduce the poverty rate.

Edochie said his young age gives him an advantage over the older generation of politicians adding that Chukwuemeka Ojukwu was less than his age when he made his mark in the Nigeria’s political scene.