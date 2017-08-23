Kajuru Killings: Kaduna Cautions against Reprisal

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government Wednesday warned against the massive circulation of gory pictures of dead bodies and those injured in the recent violence that erupted in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state and inciting people to revenge.

About 40 people were killed in July 19 , following a communal clash between the Adara ethnic group and Fulanis in the area.

Addressing a news conference at the secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel, Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, said some mischievous people were behind the pictures and warned that anyone found circulating such images would be dealt with.

He said the state security council at its meeting on Tuesday , presided over by Governor el-Rufai deliberated on the worrying situation and other security issues in the state.

“It is clear that those circulating these inciting images are hell bent on deepening the unfortunate incidence that occurred last month. The Security Council condemned the ongoing circulation of the call-to-revenge images and warned those engaging in the act to desist. Anyone found will not be spared and will be prosecuted accordingly without fear or favour,” he said.

Details later…