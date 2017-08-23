Buhari Cancels Wednesday’s FEC Meeting

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

What would have been the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday to be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari after 103 days of medical vacation in London has been cancelled.

The cancellation of the weekly FEC meeting, which held every Wednesday when Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo held sway as acting president, was announced by the president’s Special Adviser, Media, Mr. Femi Adesina.

Adesina gave no reason for the cancellation but added that Buhari would only receive the report of the Osinbajo-led committee on the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, Wednesday at 12 noon.

The cancellation has further heightened tension about the president’s state of health as it creates the impression that the meeting might have been cancelled because the president lacked the stamina to preside over it.

Adesina said: “The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold today. President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office.”