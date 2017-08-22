Ondo Workers March for LG Autonomy

By James Sowole in Akure

Akure, the Ondo State capital, stood still Tuesday as labour unions joined workers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) at a rally to press home the demand for local government autonomy in the country.

The rally by the workers from the 18 local government areas of the state caused traffic snarl on the popular Oyemekun and Arakale roads as participants displayed placards with various inscriptions as they sang solidarity songs to press home their demands before heading to the state House of Assembly complex.

The rally was supported by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Judiciary Staff of Nigeria (JUSUN) to lobby the lawmakers at the state Assembly for the smooth passage of the bill.

Speaking at the state House of Assembly chamber, the National President of NULGE, Mr. Ibrahim Khaleel, said the rally became imperative to keep the lawmakers abreast of the development before the bill is being transmitted to them for ratification.

Khaleel, who was represented by the National Publicity Secretary of NULGE, Emmanuel Fashe, said granting local government autonomy would go a long way to checkmate corruption in the country while local government will be empowered politically and financially.

Details later…