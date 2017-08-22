Ngige: FG Committed to Reversing Dwindling Fortunes of Employment Generation

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Tuesday said the federal government is committed to reversing the noticeable dwindling fortunes of employment generation in the country, in spite of the economic recession.

Ngige made the remark at a retreat organised for top management staff of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Sokoto.

He said the government is determined to achieve that by keying into the numerous All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government initiatives to promote economic self-reliance through employment creation, income generation and poverty alleviation anchored on sound social safety net strategies.

Ngige, who spoke through the Director of Labour, Mr. Eyewumi Neburagho, stated that despite the challenges of inadequacy of funds generally bedevilling all sectors of the Nigerian economy, only a committed leadership that inspires a patriotic followership could guarantee sustainable employment generation.

“This kind of desired leadership by the teeming population of nearly disillusioned unemployed persons and indeed all Nigerians, which in the recent past, has regrettably been in short supply in the country, is now provided by the APC under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Details later…