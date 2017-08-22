IoD Elects New President/Chairman of Council

Ugo Aliogo

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria has elected Alhaji, Ahmed Mohammed, as the new President/Chairman of Council. A statement issued by the council said the Mohammed succeeds Mr. Samuel Akeju, as the 15th President of the institute. Mohammed is a professional investment manager and seasoned administrator with over thirty years of experience in project development and Portfolio Management. He assured the institute of his desire to pursue the cores values of the founding father of IoD Nigeria, while focusing on repositioning the institute.

He is currently the Executive Vice Chairman of Northbridge Investment and Trust Limited, Chairman Northbridge Micro Finance Bank Limited and a Director on the Group board of Royal Exchange Plc.

The new IoD President is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria and Manchester Business School, UK. He served at the Kano State Investment and Properties Limited soon after graduation in 1976 where he rose from an investment executive to become the Organisation’s Finance Controller in 1984.

In 1991, he joined the biggest public sector Pension Fund in the country, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, as Assistant General Manager and became General Manager (Investment and Treasury) in 1993. In 2002, he became the Managing Director/CEO of the Organisation and retired in 2007.

Alhaji Mohammed has served as a Director in many private and quoted companies including Afribank Nig. Plc, First Securities Discount House, Nigerian German Chemicals Plc, Standard Trust Bank and Kapital Insurance Ltd. He was also the pioneer Chairmen of Trustfund Pensions Plc and the chairman of the IOD Centre for Corporate Governance.