Ekiti APC Celebrates Buhari’s Return, Derides Fayose over Stance on President’s Health

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and the coalition of civil society groups on Monday trooped to the streets of Ado Ekiti, the state capital, to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after 104 days in London for medical vacation.

The coalition blasted Governor Ayodele Fayose over the statement credited to him that President Buhari, who left the country on May 7 had been placed on life support since June 6, when his sickness relapsed in a London hospital.

The mammoth crowd, which comprised party supporters, civil society groups, artisans and motorcyclists also known as Okada riders, marched from Oke Iyinmi to the party secretariat, chanting various songs to deride Fayose and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The placard-carrying coalition caused gridlock between Ijigbo and Ajilosun area, making commuters to wait for several minutes before having a right of way.

Addressing the rally, the APC Acting Chairman in the state, Mrs Kemi Olaleye, said God has shamed those wishing the president dead, adding that Buhari’s return would rekindle the war against corruption, insurgency and secession.

Details later…