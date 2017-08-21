Buhari Resumes, Transmits Letter to N’Assembly

Muhammadu Buhari

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Two days after returning to Nigeria from a 103-day medical vacation in London, President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly, notifying it of his resumption as the nation’s president.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the president in a letter dated August 21, 2017, told both the Senate and the House of Representatives that he was resuming office.

Adesina quoted the president as saying: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

Buhari left Nigeria for London on May 7, 2017, for treatment of an undisclosed ailment after transferring power to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who acted as the president for over three months.

