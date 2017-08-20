Restructuring: PDP Accuses APC of Planning to Deceive Nigerians

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to deceive Nigerians by its sudden interest in restructuring after several months of denial that it never gave any promise on it.

The opposition party faulted the statement made by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Ojo-Abdullahi, that PDP is not interested in restructuring, describing it as laughable.

Following divergent views by its stakeholders, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC raised a 24-man committee headed by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, to articulate its position on restructuring and advise the leadership accordingly.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, PDP described APC’s move as “deceitful ploys designed and being implemented by the party to hoodwink Nigerians ahead of the 2019 general election”.

It said APC should not be taken serious on the issue of restructuring, describing the ruling as a “do nothing party that believes in nothing”, adding that: “We have read the statement credited to the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Bolaji Ojo-Abdullahi in which he said that our party, the PDP – has never been and is not interested in restructuring with amusement.”

