LG Polls: Emmanuel Cautions against Blackmail, Terrorism

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has warned that he will not tolerate any form of blackmail, threat to the state security and terrorism ahead of the planned conduct of the local government elections to hold November 11, 2017.

The governor, in a chat with journalists in Uyo weekend, warned people who are out to foment crisis in the state in the name of politics to desist from it as he would not condone same in any form or shape.

He said despite the fact that the state government is trying to maintain peace in the state, some persons or groups are out to disrupt the peaceful environment of the state, vowing to bring the full weight of the law on anybody found wanting in this direction.

According to the governor, no one ever gets into power through blackmail, and advised local government chairmanship aspirants in the state to exercise patience pending the outcome of a proposed stakeholders’ meeting on the impending election.

“We want to run a very free, transparent and fair election. Let people not cause any disruption in the system; everybody should wait until when we blow the whistle,” he said.

