Governor Obaseki condoles with the Ogiefa Family

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki on Sunday condoled with Mrs. Belinda Ogiefa at her residence in Benin City over the death of her mother, Deaconess Alice Orobor, who died at the age of 85 years.

The governor who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Besty Obaseki, said the visit was to empathize with Mrs. Belinda Ogiefa, who is a strong member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and played an active role during the 2016 governorship election.

“We are here to commiserate with her as she mourns her late mother. She was very close to her late mum and we know how painful it is when you lose a loved one.

“As members of the same political family we taught we should come around to give her support during this painful moment,” the governor remarked.

Governor Obaseki signed the condolence register and prayed that God will give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

In her response, Mrs. Ogiefa said her mother died on August 15 this year and appreciated the governor and his wife for coming to sympathize with the family.