Continue to Pray for Buhari, Tambuwal Urges Nigerians

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called on Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in Sokoto at the weekend following the return of Buhari from a medical vacation in the United Kingdom, Tambuwal said the people and government of Sokoto State have rejoiced in the good news of the president’s return.

He thanked all those who have prayed for the president’s safe return, and called for more prayers to enable him discharge his responsibilities.

“We have prayed in the past and we will continue our prayers for God’s intervention in the affairs of the nation. The president is holding the mandate of Nigerians and as such we will continue to pray for him and his deputy to ensure they execute the mandate successfully,” he stated.

The governor to this end, expressed confidence that the country would continue on its positive trajectory.