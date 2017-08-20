Ahead of State Anniversary, A’Ibom Govt Commits September 1 to Fasting

Udom Emmanuel

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State, the State Government has declared a state-wide fasting on September 1 as part of events to mark the celebrations.

Both Akwa Ibom and Katsina States were created on September 23, 1987 by the administration of then Military President, retired General Ibrahim Babangida.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh announced the declaration of September 1 to signpost the beginning of preparations to commemorate the state creation in a statement issued in Uyo, weekend.

With the theme, “Shine, for thy light is come’’ drawn from the Bible (Isaiah 60:1), The Commissioner stressed that the fasting would be led by the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. This year’s anniversary is epochal, considering that the age of 30 is a very significant time in God’s scheme of things.

“The heaven was opened for Jesus at the age of 30 during his baptism and there he also received a divine endowment from the Father,” Udoh said.

According to him, it was also at the age of 30 that heaven was opened to Ezekiel and he was empowered to see great visions for the house of Israel. He added that David was made King in Israel at 30, while Joseph also became a Prime Minister in Egypt at the age of 30.
He noted David’s reign was glorious, spanning 40 years, while Joseph’s position as prime minister saved the people of Israel from famine.

“As a people of a great state named after God, Akwa Ibomites, are hereby called upon to fast and pray on that day, beginning from 6:00 a.m. The fast will be rounded off at the Government House Banquet Hall grounds from 4:00 p.m.,” the statement stated.
The Commissioner maintained that as Akwa Ibom would be celebrating its 30 years of creation, it was needful to first seek the face of God and pray for His blessings.

  • Bassey Ndem

    Akwa Ibom state could be seen and observed as a state that was given by God to the good people of Akwa Ibom state, but the state is not a theocratic state so the governor does not have a right to declare a fast for all the citizens of the state because he can be a governor, but he does not measure up as a spiritual leader for all Akwa Ibom people. Just this past weekend, the governor ordered his delegates to boycott the Akwa Ibom state Convention holding in Atlanta, Georgia because APC members also attended the convention. PDP and APC are not supposed to be arch enemies, rather they should be partners in progress Udom should make a refund of all the monies that these delegates spent to travel abroad to the state coffers because the assignments they were given to perform did not materialize. A Christian that Udom thinks he is should not have such a hate against his brother He should allow the religious bodies in the state to grapple with this to avoid double standards. Udom Emmanuel stopped markets in the Uyo metropolis because he wanted the traders to attend his campaign rally. This has not happened before.