Ahead of State Anniversary, A’Ibom Govt Commits September 1 to Fasting

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State, the State Government has declared a state-wide fasting on September 1 as part of events to mark the celebrations.

Both Akwa Ibom and Katsina States were created on September 23, 1987 by the administration of then Military President, retired General Ibrahim Babangida.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh announced the declaration of September 1 to signpost the beginning of preparations to commemorate the state creation in a statement issued in Uyo, weekend.

With the theme, “Shine, for thy light is come’’ drawn from the Bible (Isaiah 60:1), The Commissioner stressed that the fasting would be led by the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. This year’s anniversary is epochal, considering that the age of 30 is a very significant time in God’s scheme of things.

“The heaven was opened for Jesus at the age of 30 during his baptism and there he also received a divine endowment from the Father,” Udoh said.

According to him, it was also at the age of 30 that heaven was opened to Ezekiel and he was empowered to see great visions for the house of Israel. He added that David was made King in Israel at 30, while Joseph also became a Prime Minister in Egypt at the age of 30.

He noted David’s reign was glorious, spanning 40 years, while Joseph’s position as prime minister saved the people of Israel from famine.

“As a people of a great state named after God, Akwa Ibomites, are hereby called upon to fast and pray on that day, beginning from 6:00 a.m. The fast will be rounded off at the Government House Banquet Hall grounds from 4:00 p.m.,” the statement stated.

The Commissioner maintained that as Akwa Ibom would be celebrating its 30 years of creation, it was needful to first seek the face of God and pray for His blessings.