9Mobile Photography Competition Begins…

Yinka Olatunbosun

Cameras, flashes, zoom, lens, shutters, all paint the picture of photography but one competition paints a larger picture. It’s 9Mobile Photography Competition. Formerly known as Etisalat Photography Competition, it attracts both amateur and professional photographers in Nigeria who are confident in their creative works and are willing to showcase their individual talent. 9mobile instituted this competition nine years ago as an annual competition that seeks to discover, reward and empower budding photographers to fulfill their passion and capture compelling images that celebrate Nigerian heritage.

The director, Brands and Experience, 9Mobile, Elvis Ogiemwanye, revealed that the competition underscores the company’s continued commitment to talent development and the growth of Nigeria’s creative industry. He encouraged interested photographers to enter for the competition by visiting the official website for the contest.

For almost a decade, 9Mobile has been at the forefront of promoting talent and creative development among the youths across different sectors such as education, art, literature, science, sports and entertainment.

“In line with our objective of business continuity, 9mobile will continue to support these creative platforms and even make them better,” he said.

Meanwhile, entries close on September 11. A panel of trusted judges will then select 100 entries and this list will be out by September 22 and voting commences shortly. The picture with the highest number of votes will be announced on October 2 and unveiled as winner and voters’ choice.

The jury will later select the final top three and thereafter announce the winner and two runners-up will be rewarded with prizes in October.