Illegal Bunkering: Navy Arrests, Hands over Vessel, Seven Crew to EFCC

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT on Friday arrested and handed over a vessel with its seven crew members to the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The NNS BEECROFT Commander, Commodore Maurice Eno, who made this disclosure in Apapa, Lagos, said 300metric tonnes of product suspected to be illegally refined Automated Gas Oil (AGO) were found onboard.

He said, “NNS BEECROFT patrol team intercepted and arrested MT WOLOF around the Lagos Safe Anchorage Area (LSAA).

“At the time of the arrest, MT WOLOF was loaded with about 300metric tons of product suspected to be illegally refined Automated Gas Oil (AGO) and had seven crew members onboard.

“Investigation revealed that the vessel had no document to support the product it was carrying.

“The sample of the product onboard the vessel was taken for laboratory test which the result indicated that the product did not meet the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) specification.

“The result did not also meet the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) specification. In view of this, the vessel will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

Eno reiterated that the navy in its renewed efforts to curb maritime domain of illegalities would not tolerate any fraudulent activities in the nation’s maritime environment.

”The Nigerian Navy under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok Ibas has zero tolerance for illegalities in the Nigerian Waters.

“The navy therefore reiterates its drive to safeguard Nigeria’s maritime domain from criminal elements.

“I advise defaulters to desist from such act or face the wrath of the law and also urge citizens to give useful information with regards to person engaged in illegal act to the navy or other security agencies,’’ he added.