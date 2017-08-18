Suntai’s Corpse Arrives Nigeria Friday Ahead of Burial Saturday

• Ishaku declares public holiday

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The remains of the former Governor of Taraba State, Danbaba Danfulani Suntai, will arrive the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja friday from the United States of America.

Suntai, governor of Taraba State from 2007 to 2015, died on June 28 at his residence in Orlando, Florida, US where he was recuperating from the injuries he sustained in a plane crash that occured at Yola on October 25, 2012.

The remains are scheduled to arrive Abuja by 7a.m. from where it would be conveyed to Jalingo where it is expected to be received by a mammoth crowd of followers and indigenes of the state.

The state government, which has undertaken to give the former governor a state burial, has declared today as public holiday to enable the people of the state to receive his remains at the Jalingo airport as well as participate in the activities lined up for his burial.

As part of the burial activities, a valedictory session was held at the state House of Assembly, as well as a valedictory executive council meeting at the Executive Chamber of the government house in Jalingo thursday.

At the valedictory meeting, which has in attendance present and past members of the state executive, the governor, Darius Ishaku and all the members took turn to eulogise Suntai and pray for the repose of his soul.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishaku described Suntai as a very compassionate leader whose character and commitment to the development if the state was exemplary.

He said the late ex-governor would be remembered for the legacies of hard work, humility, dedication and generosity which were the hallmarks of his administration saying his good deeds far outweighs his short comings.

“Suntai was a very great leader who dedicated himself to the service of the state and would be remembered for his compassion, humility and generousity to mankind and all the people who came across him.”

Also speaking at the valedictory session held in his honour at the state Assembly, the Speaker, Abel Peter Diah described Suntai as a visionary, pragmatic and courageous leader who was envied by many but was loved even more by the vast majority of the people of the state.

“Late Suntai was a pragmatic, decisive and courageous leader who could not be taken for granted. He was undaunted in his commitment to peace which facilitated his unparalleled zeal for development. Though envied by many, he was loved by even more”