Osinbajo in Rwanda for Kagame’s Swearing-in

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigerian vice president

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has left the country for Kigali, the Rwanda capital, to attend the inauguration of President Paul Kagame.

The inauguration ceremony which is expected to be witnessed by several African Heads of State and Government, follows President Kagame’s victory at the August 4 Rwandan presidential election.

A statement by Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, said the acting president who was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, would be back back in Abuja later Friday.

