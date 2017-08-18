Obasanjo Challenges Agbakoba to Seek Elective Position

Laments failure of young Nigerians in political leadership

Ejiofor Alike and Gboyega Akinsanmi

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has replied a human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Olisa Agbakoba, asking him to stop sitting on the fence and seek an elective position in the country.

Obasanjo also lamented the failure of young Nigerians in political leadership, noting that the young people “have in the recent past been a complete disappointment and failure in various appointed or elected positions they have been privileged to occupy.”

The former president’s letter, which was in response to an earlier letter written by Agbakoba, also reminded the human rights lawyer that the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe were younger than him (Agbakoba) when they contested elections.

Agbakoba, had in his letter to Obasanjo dated July 20, frowned at the quality of leadership in Nigeria, and called on the older generation to hand over power to the youth.

He appealed to Obasanjo to help Nigeria discover its own “Macron and Trudeau,” recalling that “modern history of Nigeria was shaped by young people,” referring to Obasanjo, Azikiwe, and Awolowo.

Agbakoba had noted that Nigeria is afflicted with the “crop of leadership that have outlived usefulness and effectiveness as a result of old age,” citing the works of the late Prof. Chinua Achebe, which blamed the situation of Nigeria to leadership.

“It beggars belief that there is no culture among our political elite, to encourage younger people with new ideas to aspire to positions of leadership, in particular the office of the President,” the letter read.

“Your Excellency was 39 years when you became head of state. Zik was 40 when he founded the NCNC. Awolowo was 43 when he became premier of western region. Ahmadu Bello was 40 when he co-founded the NPC. Ojukwu and Gowon were in their 30s when they took centre stage in Nigerian politics. It seems to me a great contradiction that after a young vibrant set of leaders got Nigeria off the ground in the early 60’s, Nigeria has steadily descended into chaos and is probably now ranked as one of the most ungovernable countries in the world,” the letter added.

In his response, Obasanjo told Agbakoba that political leaders in his generation made “great efforts with determination, commitment, broad national outlook” to shoulder their responsibilities, adding, however, that he shared some of the sentiments expressed by the human rights activist.

Obasanjo pointed out some of them were thrown into limelight by circumstances not of their own making but were able to record varying degrees of successes.

According to him, it is saddening that the younger generation “have in most cases resorted to work avoidance in the quest for leadership.

“The point to ponder is how have the successor generation positioned themselves to lead?” Obasanjo asked.

“Most members of the younger generation of Nigerians are mostly contented with waiting for dead men’s shoes and are unwilling to beat an alternative path to leadership. In such a situation, it is to be expected and actually it is human that those with some head start in life will not concede such advantages freely and based on their innate goodness. Some of these young people whose interest we canvass, have in the recent past been a complete disappointment and failures in their various appointed or elected positions,” Obasanjo said.

“So while these failed young men and women should not be a disincentive to support other young people, I don’t think that the older people should be excluded in our leadership recruitment process. For me if I find young men and women who have shown profound commitment and exemplary integrity in their various chosen careers and professions as well as zeal for the service of our fatherland, I will, of course, give such both my support and inspiration, not withstanding their age, circumstances or place of birth,” Obasanjo added.

“Late Chief Awolowo and great Zik were younger than you when they threw their hats in the ring. It’s time to take the hard road. Olisa, it’s time to jump down from the fence and the siddon look corner,” Obasanjo told Agbakoba.