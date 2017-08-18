Nestle Rolls out Global Youth Initiatives for Nigerians

Mabel Benson

As part of efforts to celebrate International Youth Day 2017, Nestle has rolled out the Global Youth Initiative across all its operations for young Nigerians. Through the initiative, the organisation is providing training and job opportunities to ensure young people can gain skills and make positive contributions. Stating this in a statement made available to THISDAY, Nestle says it aims to deliver 45,000-50,000 apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities, and 20,000-25,000 jobs for people aged under 30 each year, by 2020. “Here in Central and West Africa, our youth training programme at the Technical Training Centre in Agbara in Nigeria and Yopougon in Côte d’Ivoire is part of the initiative, which is helping to develop and train young engineers. This year, more than 40 young people were recruited as full time employees and over 100 interns were given opportunities under Nestlé CWAR’s internship programme.

“Additionally, our effort to support youth in the region by creating job opportunities, have continued through the ‘My Own Business’ (MYOWBU) street-vending programme and ‘pushcart’ initiative, led by our out-of-home business Nestlé Professional. The initiative provides young people across the region with the skills and expertise they need to run their own successful small businesses,” the statement reads. To mark the day, Nestle organised a Career Seminar for National Service Personnel and Interns, a youth employment seminar for its current National Service Personnel/Interns.