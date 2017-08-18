Man Arraigned over Alleged Possession of Human Parts

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A middle-aged man, One Suleiman Babatunde of Eleran compound in Oloje area of Ilorin, Kwara State, was yesterday arraigned before a Magistrate Court for allegedly exhuming human corpse and for unlawful possession of human parts.

Babatunde was said to have conspired with his two sons, Abdulwahab Folorunsho Olaitan and Aliyu OladimejiOlaitan who are at large to excavate and exhume the corpse of one Suleiman Saka who died July 26, 2017.

He was dragged before Magistrate Bio Saliu for Criminal Conspiracy and unlawful possession of human head and parts contrary to section 97 and 219 of penal code.

According to the Police First Information Report obtained from the court, one Aliyu Baba of Onilu compound, Oloje, was said to have reported the matter at Oloje Police station before it was transferred to the Police Criminal Investigative and Intelligent Department in Ilorin.

“He was in his house when he received information that the grave of his late son, Suleiman Saka, who died on July 26, 2017 and buried on the same date behind the family house compound has been excavated, exhumed and taken away by unknown person.

In the course of police investigations, Saka’s body was traced to Babatunde’s house, where the head, two hands and two legs which were cut off and hidden on top of the ceiling were recovered.

The remaining part of Saka’s body was reported to have been driven off by the accused person’s sons and one Jelili in a Honda Accord car with registration number, MUS- 150-ED to a yet-to-be ascertain place.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, the state prosecutor, Adewumi Johnson, prayed the court not to grant the accused person bail.

He said the offence, is not ordinarily bailable.

He argued further that granting the accused bail would jeopardise police chances to apprehend the other suspects who are still at large.

The accused person’s counsel, Sulyman Abdullah, who represented Toyin Onaolapo, prayed the court to discountenance the submission of the prosecutor even as he added that the issue of bail was at the court’s discretion.

The court however agreed with the prayers of prosecutor and remanded the accused in Oke-Kura prison in Ilorin while the case was adjourned to August 30.