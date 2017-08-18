Ikpeazu Mourns Late Chief of Staff, Chijioke Nwakodo

says Nwakodo gave everything for Abia Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that his late Chief of Staff, Chief Chijioke Nwakodo, was the engine room of his administration who “gave everything in service of Abia State.” He gave his effusive eulogy when he paid a condolence visit to the family house of the late Nwakodo at Umuana Ndume Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government, saying that his administration has lost one of its strong bastions.

Ikpeazu who expressed his profound sorrow in the condolence register wrote: “This will perhaps be my most difficult assignment as a governor to have to write this for my brother, friend, leader, and compatriot.” Nwakodo was appointed Chief of Staff to the governor immediately the administration of Ikpeazu took off but he later took ill and eventually he lost the battle for life last week Thursday at a United Kingdom hospital after a protracted illness.

Ikpeazu recalled the life and time of his departed CoS, describing him as “a man, so pure and hearty so loving and caring,” adding, “Chiji, you gave your all for our dear state and I assure you that your effort will not go in vain. My Caesar, my Cicero, my hero is gone, when will another come?

He further stated: “You live in our hearts and on behalf of Abia State and my family, rest in the bosom of your maker, who you loved and served. Adieu Nwanne m.”

Earlier on arrival the family house of the deceased at Ndume Ibeku the governor, who was received by the brother of the deceased, Chief Obidike Nwakodo, expressed deep sadness at the death of his friend and associate who passed away on August 10, 2017. While condoling with the family of his late Chief of Staff the Abia chief executive said that the “the news of the demise of my brother and friend, came as a shock to me. Never imagined such at this time,” he said. According to him, the death of Chief Nwakodo was “a very damaging blow to Abia State Government and people, Ndigbo and all progressive minded individuals in Nigeria.” He noted that the late chief of staff “was committed and fearless in the fight for those things he considered fair. He was there for the common people. His efforts to write a good story are well known to everybody.

The visibly distraught Abia governor said: “He (Nwakodo) threw in his money, resources and intellect to support this present administration. He was an engine room upon which this administration came on board. The bullets I could not take, Chijioke took and he fought like a lion to his last breath. He died for the state.

“We will mourn and cry because there is a big vacuum to fill. It is difficult to duplicate his courage and vigour in fighting for the things he believed in. But there is hope here after. I will not tell anybody not to cry but whatever be the circumstance, he has left responsibilities on all our shoulders.” Ikpeazu said that the best way to immortalise the late Nwakodo “is to do all those things he would’ve wished to be done if he were alive.”

The senior Nwakodo, who responded on behalf o the family, thanked Governor Ikpeazu for all he did for their late brother including taking care of him while he was ill and maintaining confidence in him all through the battle to stay alive.

While he expressed the sadness of the family of the deceased he assured the governor that “we will all work hard to ensure that the legacies left by Chijioke are not erased.”