FG to Set up Task Force to Curb Piracy, Tax Defaulting

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The federal government may have completed arrangements to set up a task force that will be charged with the responsibility of curbing piracy, tax defaulting and promotion of national heritage.

Already a bill to give legal backing to the organisation has passed the first reading in the House of Representatives.

The officer in charge of the organisation, Mr Gwamna Abdul Akolo, who disclosed this while exchanging views with the Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Farouq Bahago, in his palace on Thursday said the task force when fully operational would complement the efforts of other federal government agencies charged with such responsibilities.

“The federal task force is to generate revenue, curb piracy, tax defaulting, promote and preserve our national heritage” Akolo told the monarch, adding that the training of those that would operate in the task force had already begun, adding that: “We are ready to take off in full blast.”

He also disclosed that the sensitisation of the general public on the need to promote the nation’s heritage and culture would be embarked upon nationwide.

Details later…