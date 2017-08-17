Fayose Recants, Embraces FG’s School Feeding Policy

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

After an initial opposition to the federal government’s school feeding policy, Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose on Thursday set aside political differences and declared the state’s support for the programme.

Fayose, who made the declaration in Ado Ekiti while declaring open a two-day stakeholders’ workshop for the take-off of the programme, said he decided to support the programme because it was in tandem with the state’s stomach infrastructure policy.

Fayose had vowed that the state would not participate in the programme, saying it was politicised and that it was a campaign promise made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the presidential campaign which must be fulfilled by the party.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, however, said the state decided to key into the programme following a feedback from government’s agencies that studied the programme that the programme would be of immense benefit to the people of the state.

He said: “The study revealed the potentials of the programme to improve the nutrition status of the pupils, increase schools’ enrollment and attendance, energise the local economy and empower certain segments of the population.”

