UPP Suspends Chidoka, Ofodile, Two Others 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The United Peoples Party (UPP) has suspended the former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka; Hon Chudi Ofodile, the National Treasurer of the party, Flint Obiekwe and Nwabueze Anyichie, its Deputy National Secretary.

The quartets were suspended for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities said to aim at undermining the authority of the state executive.

A statement read to journalists at the party’s secretariat in Awka, Anambra State, by its Publicity Secretary, Chief Uche Amaku, stated that those involved were suspended indefinitely.

Chidoka and Ofodile are frontline governorship aspirants of the party out of the four aspirants on the list of the party.

Handing out the indefinite suspension in the state office, the state Chairman of the party, Dr. Sylvester Igwilo, said the grounds include, breach of article 7 paragraph (B) of the UPP constitution, non-production and submission of any documentary evidence that he resigned his membership of the PDP.

The aspirants were also accused of “introducing money politics by inducing members with cash donation which they said tends to bring the image of the party into disrepute and ridicule.

“Going to Abuja to deposit illegal sum of N5million without the constant and approval of the state executive committee.

“Appearing for a purported screening without the approval and authority of the state executive committee, outside the provision in the party’s constitution (Article 16 d).”

The state executive also accused the two aspirants of flouting the Electoral Act, 2010 as amended by using their personal picture to brand their car instead of using the party logo.