Chelsea Sets Tough Conditions for Costa’s Return

Diego Costa has been given four conditions to urgently meet for the Spaniard to repair his strained relationship with his club, Chelsea. According to UK’S The Guardian, the player who has been on AWOL must return to the club.

Costa allegedly took the French leave after claiming that Antonio Conte sent him a text message that he was not part of the manager’s plans for Chelsea this season.

Costa was absent in Saturday’s home loss to Burnley in Chelsea’s opening title defence. The former Atletico Madrid player is also expected to resume training with Chelsea and thirdly to get himself to be match-fit.

On the training pitch, he was also asked to train well to be in contention for starting line-up position.

Costa has been at odds with Conte since January, when he was dropped from Chelsea’s starting XI following a dispute with a fitness coach and reports of a potential move to the Chinese Super League.

It seems unlikely that the stipulations will be met, with Costa recently claiming he had been treated like “a criminal’ by Chelsea and repeatedly voicing his desire to return to Atletico Madrid, the club he made his name at.

He told the Daily Mail: “They want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn’t be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys.

“I’m not a criminal! I don’t think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that. They gave me a week extra off but since then it’s fines all the way. They want me training with the reserves. I am not going to do that. I am not a criminal and I am not in the wrong here. So, if they need to fine me, let them fine me.

“I take the hit every week but I’m not driven by money. The important thing is to be happy with how I live. I’m here with my parents and people who respect me.”