Buhari, Ekweremadu Sympathise with Sierra Leonean Leader over Mudslide Tragedy

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and former Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Tuesday expressed sympathy with President Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone over the huge loss of lives and massive devastation caused by mudslide in the West African country.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari called Koroma from London, saying the hearts of Nigerians are with the people of Sierra Leone at this tragic and painful period in the history of the country.

He also said Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would comfort those who are mourning their loved ones and those who suffered other losses.

“President Koroma thanked President Buhari for his show of concern and wished him good health,” Adesina added.

Also, Ekweremadu described as a monumental regional disaster the floods and mudslide that killed hundreds of persons in the outskirts of Freetown, the nation’s capital.

Ekweremadu, who is also the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, called for immediate regional and international action to boost rescue efforts and alleviate the sufferings of the victims.

He said: “The personal account by the Vice President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency, Victor Foh, confirming the death of at least 300 persons as a result of the tragic mudslide is heartbreaking.

“It is a natural disaster of monumental proportions not only for Sierra Leoneans, but also the entire Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) family. My heart goes out to the people and government of Sierra Leone as well as the serving and former members of the Sierra Leonean National Delegation to the Community Parliament.

“This calls for immediate intervention by the ECOWAS and the international community to boost rescue efforts and provide robust humanitarian support to both the injured and the displaced.”

While praying for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased, the former regional Speaker also prayed God to grant the sub-region, especially the affected families and the people of Sierra Leone the fortitude to bear the irreversible loss.