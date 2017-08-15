Police Raise the Alarm over Increasing Rape, Car Theft Cases in Plateau

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has raised the alarm over the increasing cases of rape and car theft in the state, cautioning residents to be more careful.

In a press statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tyopev Terna, the command advised the public to get pedal and steering locks for their vehicles, adding that: “Also, they should also inscribe their vehicle numbers on their windscreen, side mirror and other vital parts of their vehicles to reduce incessant removal of vehicles from where they are parked.”

The command further appealed to religious leaders to enjoin their security men to extend their security checks beyond the entrance of worship places.

“They should extend vigilance to vehicles parked within the vicinity to deter criminals from removing them and valuables kept in the vehicles,” he said. 

While advising parents and guidance to keep watch over their children and wards because of the worrisome rise in the cases of rape in the state, he said that they must be vigilant against “randy men and men of the underworld taking advantage of them”.

Details later…

  • Thisday News Editor

