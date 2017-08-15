Gombe APC Decries Dankwambo’s Alleged Role in Anti-Buhari Protest

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State Tuesday came down hard on the state Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, for allegedly using the state’s resources in sponsoring the anti-Buhari protest in Abuja.

The interim state secretary of the party, Kassim Bello Maigari, in an interview with journalists, said Dankwambo showed his desperation and overzealousness for the presidency when he along with a former governor of Ondo State Olusegun Mimiko sponsored a protest in Abuja against ailing President Muhammadu Buhari.

He sai: “I will not call it allegation because the protesters have confirmed that they were being paid to do the protest against President Buhari even with the fact that the president has not breached the Nigerian constitution. This clearly shows that their mumu don start.”

It was recently alleged that Dankwambo, who has his eyes on the presidency, and Mimiko paid the protesters N300 million to ask Buhari to resign if his ailing health could not allow him preside over the affairs of the country.

But the Gombe APC in reaction to the allegation, described Dankwambo’s action as unpatriotic and lacking focus, adding that the governor should focus his attention on developing Gombe State which has been a headache for him since assuming office over six years ago rather than aiming at a higher position when he could not do much with a lower position.

Details later…