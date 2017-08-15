Fracas in Sokoto Assembly as Lawmakers Attempt to Remove Speaker 

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Lawmakers in the Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday engaged in a free-for-all, as 10 members of the House belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) attempted to remove the Speaker, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji.

Trouble started when the speaker arrived the chamber and ordered the House leader to commence the proceedings. Thus, in a counter move, the Deputy House Leader, Hon. Ibrahim Kabiru Kware representing Kware constituency, led other aggrieved lawmakers by chanting “barawa barawo” in Hausa language meaning a “thief”.

However, this resulted into commotion as members engaged the speaker in fisticuffs which caused the House mace to be broken.

The speaker was immediately whisked away by security operatives, as he escaped with the broken mace.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the fracas, the spokesman of the aggrieved l0 lawmakers, Hon. Sani Yakubu representing Gudu constituency, accused the speaker of being a stooge of the executive.

Details later…