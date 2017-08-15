Fadama Assists 2,680 IDPs with Food Items in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A total of 2,680 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in Bauchi State, comprising of 40 households in 67 communities have benefited from the Fadama III Additional Finance ll, North-east Food Security and Livelihood Support Project. This is a World Bank-assisted project on distribution of food items to IDPs resident in Bauchi State.

The Bauchi State Coordinator of Fadama lll Project, Dr Ali Garba, disclosed this during the official launching of food security and livelihood support project for IDPs and presentation of certificates to Graduate Unemployed Youth and Women Support Scheme (GUYS) held at BSADP, Bauchi Tuesday.

The project coordinator said that the IDPs were earlier assisted with seeds and other agricultural inputs to enable them go into food production.

According to him, “On receipt of additional funding, the project expanded its frontiers to cater for IDPs through supply of inputs, chemicals, seedlings and now food to cushion the effects of hunger faced by the IDPs”, adding that: “2,680 IDPs comprising of 40 households in 67 communities would benefit from the gesture today.”

On GUYS, Garba also said that the project has trained 300 ‘agro-prenuers’ on agricultural entrepreneurship as part of efforts to boost food production in the state.

Details later…