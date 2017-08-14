Sultan Calls for Devolution of Economy

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar II, has opened another chapter in the call for devolution of power in the country, saying there should be devolution of the economy.

Sultan Abubakar said the federal government should release the management of its infrastructure in the states to state governments.

The monarch made the suggestion on Monday in a goodwill message he presented at the opening of a two-day investment forum organised by the Niger State government with the theme: “Impact Investing for Advancing Agricultural Economy and Innovation.”

The Sultan said because of the federal system being operated in the country “state governments cannot have access to these infrastructures”.

“As we talk about devolution of power, I think we should talk about the devolution of the economy,” the traditional ruler said, adding that such would reduce unemployment prevalent in most parts of the country.

Details later…